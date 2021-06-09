In its latest report, the World Bank is forecasting a 3.6-percent GDP growth of the Macedonian economy in 2021, followed by 3.5 percent in 2022 and 3.4 percent in 2023.

As for the countries in the region, Albania is projected to have GDP growth of 4.4 percent in 2021, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.8 percent, Kosovo 4 percent, Montenegro 7.1 percent and Serbia 5 percent.

In 2022, according to the latest World Bank forecast, Albania’s economy should grow by 3.7 percent, BiH 3.5 percent, Kosovo and Montenegro 4.5 percent and Serbia 3.7 percent.

In 2023, GDP growth in Albania is projected at 3.7 percent, BiH also at 3.7 percent, Kosovo 4.1 percent, Montenegro 3.5 percent and Serbia 3.9 percent.