The World Bank released its latest forecast, which sees Macedonia growing by just 3.6 percent in 2021 and 3.5 percent in 2020.

It’s a middling forecast compared to the rest of the region. Montenegro is predicted to grow by 6.1 percent and Albania and Croatia by 5.4 and 5.1 percent respectively. Macedonia is en par with Kosovo, which should grow by 3.7 percent, and above Serbia with 3.1 percent.