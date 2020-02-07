I am proud of the personal commitment, dedication and work of the Government in the past period so that today in my hometown starts the realization of the field project of the reconstruction and widening of the national road Kr. Palanka – Deve Bair. This new government investment is worth over € 10 million with a grant from 🇪🇺 of about € 2 million, Ljupco Nikolovski, SDSM Secretary General, boasted yesterday.

And while he was posing in front of construction machinery and a bunch of workers yesterday, today the site is desolated. No trucks, no workers … just snow and mud and traces of yesterday’s scenario.

The State Roads Company has conducted and completed the entire procedure and now at the beginning of 2020 this important project for this region and the whole country starts with realization and should be completed in two years time, wrote Nikolovski.

But the pen only gives empty words, and no deeds …