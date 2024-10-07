The 2025 budget will include vouchers of 250 EUR that can be used by young people to buy electronic devices and 10 million EUR in support programs for youth owned businesses, said Prime Minister Mickoski today.

The vouchers will go to the purchase of phones, computers or tablets, which are needed to network with colleagues in the region, Europe and the world. We understand that these are difficult times, but this will help our young people, as will the 10 millions in support for businesses owned by people under 29 years, said Mickoski durign his joint press conference with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.