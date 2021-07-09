Zoran Zaev and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt attended today’s signing of an agreement between the economic ministries of Macedonia and Greece for the construction of a gas connector.

Zaev insisted that this link will provide gas from the TAP – TANAP pipeline links, as Macedonia currently receives only small quantities of exclusively Russian gas. Zave said that the project will provide diversity in the energy supply.

Under American patronage, Macedonia is expected to co-invest in the development of additional gas energy infrastructure in Greece, with the option to receive electricity supplies in the future.