Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that taxes on property that is not being used will be increased three times their current rate, and that a new law will make it easier to purchase state owned land. Zaev said that the new tax rate will begin to be applied to state owned property, to motivate the public institutions to sell or put to use their land and buildings.

Regarding the land that he plans to put on sale, Zaev said that it will include between 200-300 thousands of hectares of farmland. “This will generate between 500 and 600 million EUR continuously for months. We want to send these funds to the municipalities”, Zaev insisted.