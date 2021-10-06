We do not divide the municipalities into big and small, important and unimportant, nor do we divide the people into big and small – important and unimportant, and we have shown that in action, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, said at Wednesday’s rally in Sveti Nikole.

Zaev stressed that everyone is important for SDSM and the Coalition.

Farmers are important to us, we have allocated subsidies and whenever necessary we intervene additionally from the budget, workers are important to us, we have raised wages and motivated companies to increase wages, and the state pays the contributions, said Zaev.

He noted that the minimum salary has been raised from 9,000 to 15,000 denars, the average salary is 28,744 denars, all wages in just 4 years have been raised by at least 100 euros, and at the same time the unemployment rate fell to a historically lowest rate of 15.9 percent.