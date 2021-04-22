Macedonia is financially stable and there are enough funds in the budget for the implementation of the sixth set of economic measures for the tourism and hospitality sector, standing at EUR 17.8 million, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Thursday.

The envisaged EUR 17.8 million for tourism and hospitality sector, as he said, are appropriate.

Regarding the methodology according to which the money from the sixth package will be allocated, the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi said that the average income from 2019 and 2020 will be taken into account and the days when the hospitality facilities were closed will be taken into account as well and and on that basis 30 percent of the cost will be borne by the Government.