VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met Sunday with Gevgelija pensioners, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the policies of the current government.

They say that the government has disappointed and them and deceived them. Zaev is playing with 300,000 pensioners and their dignity, Mickoski said.

Mickoski reminds that with the change of the law on pension and disability insurance, SDSM and Zaev in the first 6 months of 2019 deducted 445 denars per month, while in the second 6 months of 2019 it additionally deducted 705 denars per month.