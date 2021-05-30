Few betrayed promise Zoran Zaev made compare to the promised date to begin EU accession talks – the promise of enforcing the rule of law equally comes to mind, or the one about fighting corruption. But this week, it was his grand press conference in which he announced eight billion EUR in investments (over the next six years).

The figure includes both private and public investments. Zaev named roads that are under construction or, more likely – in the early planning stages, dams and railway links that are talked about for decades, green energy investments, ski centers, but also talked about his plan to invest over 400 million EUR in a gas plant – in Greece.

VMRO-DPMNE responded this morning, reminding Zaev that in 2019 he made a similar promise – of investments worth five billion EUR in infrastructure. Little came of it.