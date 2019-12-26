Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev defended his Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angusev from the anti-corruption investigation in which he is accused of pushing a decision that benefited one of his companies. The Government decided to abolish import duties lithium ion battery components which are used by Angusev’s Brako company, and he did not recuse himself from the decision making process, the Anti-Corruption Commission found.

We should respect the Anti-Corruption Commission but only in cases which are undeniably clear. Where we disagree with them we will have administrative procedures and go to court, Zaev said.

This is only one of the many cases in which Angusev was suspected of using his position to benefit his companies, one of which he sold to a Greek state owned company at the height of the name issue negotiations. Angusev announced that he will retire from the Government regardless of the outcome of the elections.