SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that, if elected, SDSM will go ahead with its plan to off-load 20 percent of the public administration on the private sector.

Removing the overly bureaucratic system in the country, with all the measures of checks and balances in the judiciary and pushing 20 percent of the public administration toward the private sector, Zaev said while discussing the party’s positions.

SDSM has been announcing this move for years. The plan is supposed to include financial incentives for private companies to hire administrative workers who are seen as surplus.