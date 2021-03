The Prespa Agreement has resulted in cooperation in the energy sector, with Macedonia becoming a country that leads the region in green energy investments, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook.

Our intention is to have 10-percent share in the Alexandroupoli gas terminal which is worth about 400 million euros, with 25 percent in the gas plant which is next to the gas terminal with a capacity of 630 to 830 MW, worth over 400 million euros, wrote Zaev.