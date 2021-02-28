The ZMAI analytical center reports that only the textile sector in Macedonia lost 6,783 jobs in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry employs over 30,000 people across Macedonia, mostly workers who have difficulty getting other, more skilled and better paying jobs. ZMAI informs that 15 percent of those who lost their jobs in the textile sector were below 29 years of age. The main textile center Stip had the most lost jobs, followed by Strumica, Radovis, Prilep and Kocani.