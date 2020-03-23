Zoran Nikolovski, an expert on tourism and catering, at today’s Live Chat panel titled “Because Every Life Matters”, said the coronavirus has caused major damage to tourism and the catering business. According to him, tourism is dead at the moment. Not only here but around the world. It is logical in such a pandemic to first stop traffic, airplanes, travel and socializing.

The numbers are bad and I don’t know if anyone can calculate correctly, because the analysis will show zero and something below zero. No one knows how long it will last, says Nikolovski.

Concerning measures to save the economy, tourism and catering, Nikolovski said the government should fully cover the costs of employees and not only in these sectors, but in all sectors of the economy.