Recently, many questions have emerged in connection with Brussels’ vaccine contracts and, in the past few days, many EU countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s jab in their vaccination campaigns.

V4NA has sent a written inquiry to the European Medicines Agency with regard to the vaccines. Our questions were as follows:

When, where and in what circumstances have you met representatives of the vaccine manufacturers? As to the discussions, how much travel was involved?

What gifts have you accepted from the manufacturers? Have the manufacturers tried to promote their own products against the vaccines of other manufacturers?

Under what political pressure have you decided to authorise the use of which vaccine, and when?

EMA has pledged to reply to our questions during their press briefing.

Executive Director Emer Cooke will hold an online press briefing on the AstraZeneca case this afternoon, from 14:00 to 15:0 (CET).