We are at a special moment in history when the process of enlargement is set as a top priority of the EU agenda, which means that things could move very fast. This country can grab the opportunity, the momentum so it could move forward, and the next step is amending the Constitution, the Chief of the EU Delegation in Skopje David Geere said on Monday.

The European Ambassador stressed that the faster Macedonia implements the reforms, the faster it will join the EU.

“That path is clearly set in front of you. I am convinced that if you take these steps, you will join the EU very soon”, Geer said.