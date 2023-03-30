The Constitutional Court abolished two articles of the law on salaries of public officials that will lead to increases for salaries of the top Government members and public sector managers of whopping 78 percent. The huge salary increase caused outrage in the public, and some in the opposition, such as Aerodrom Mayor Timco Mucunski, are calling on the Government to renounce it.

The ruling coalition officials are, unsurprisingly, quiet about the decision of the Constitutional Court. Mucunski said that he will donate the excess money and called on all other officials to do the same.