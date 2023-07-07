The Government intends to abuse the “EU flag” procedure in the Parliament again – this time to increase taxes on products such as some tropical fruits and fresh seafood.

The procedure is in place to align Macedonia’s laws with those of the European Union, and it allows the majority to reduce discussions and fast-track the laws. But the Government recently abused this procedure to pass laws that the American construction giant Bechtel requested as part of the large highway construction deal it secured.

The Government is trying to present the tax hike as a measure of solidarity, and is labeling the products as unnecessary luxuries.