Minister of Social Policy, Demography, and Youth, Fatmir Limani, announced today an increase in one-time financial support for the first and second child, as well as new financial aid for the third child and beyond. This includes financial support for mothers returning from maternity leave. Additionally, an in-vitro program will allow women to receive up to six free insemination procedures.

At a press conference marking the first 100 days of his work, Limani presented the “Home for Young People” initiative, which encourages young individuals to purchase homes. He also outlined support measures for companies that employ mothers with three or more children, as well as the “Welcome Home” program, which aims to assist individuals returning from abroad and prevent brain drain by promoting long-term residence in the country.

Limani emphasized that the Demography Plan includes various measures to boost birth rates. He noted that, as of October 1st, around 340,000 pensioners received an additional 2,500 MKD in their pensions, with another increase expected on April 1st.

The Minister highlighted several other initiatives aimed at supporting young people and municipalities, including investments in kindergartens and centers for people with disabilities. According to Limani, the extension of the “Goce Delchev” kindergarten in Ilinden municipality has been completed, along with facilities in Jegunovce, Tearce, Tetovo, Lipkovo, and Shuto Orizari. Kindergartens in Chair, Prilep, Bitola, and the village of Erzhelia in St. Nikole are nearing completion, with construction underway in 13 additional kindergartens.

Limani stressed that care for young people remains a priority, as reflected in several strategic goals. These include increasing youth participation in decision-making at both local and central levels, promoting youth employment, supporting young talent, and fully implementing the Law on Youth Participation and Youth Policies.

He also mentioned that the reconstruction of the Institute for the Rehabilitation of Children and Youth in Skopje’s Topansko Pole is in its final phase. The facility is being transformed into a Resource Center for Social Services.