Now it is clear to everyone that human rights were violated and detention was abused, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski commented on the first decision of the European Court of Human Rights on the cases related to the events of April 27, 2017.

“This decision is a slap in the face for governing SDS and DUI, which executed a most brutal political persecution of the opposition. I don’t claim that people involved in the April 27 events didn’t use force, but if they were collectively convicted to 200 years of prison, then the current governing politicians should get 2000 years. Everyone will be held accountable: the judges, the prosecutors, the politicians who ordered those brutal scenarios and stamped over the justice and the truth”, Mickovski said,