Civic activist and VMRO-DPMNE official Saso Klekovski accused the Government of trying to label the opposition as “anti-European” and “anti-Western”, because it objects to the latest round of nationalist demands from Bulgaria – that Macedonia must amend its Constitution and include the Bulgarian nation in its preamble.

VMRO-DPMNE does not have another strategic orientation than the West and the EU. We have a difference of positions in that the Government tries to portray this demand as a purely technical matter, and we don’t see it that way. We are happy to include the Croats in the Constitution, since it is a matter of good will and reciprocity. The inclusion of the Bulgarians is not based o ngood will. The relations between the two countries are at a lowest point possible and we don’t think that this concession will resolve the problems. We don’t see good will on the other side, Klekovski said.