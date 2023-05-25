We have chosen Plaoshnik, the site of the first Slavic university, as the place of this year’s May 24 observances because the eternal truth about the origin of our Macedonian language, literacy, culture, and identity echoes from here, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski at the main event on the occasion of the Day of Pan-Slavic Educators Ss. Cyril and Methodius on Wednesday.

“It is here, at this Macedonian soil, where Saints Cyril and Methodius created the Glagolitic, created literacy that led to contemporary Macedonian literacy. It is from this piece of land where we find the legacy of our Macedonian people,” said PM Kovachevski.

He said that St.Clement set up the Ohrid literary school following the footsteps of his teachers Ss.Cyril and Methodius. This had been the first Slavic university at the time, developing into one of the largest and most influential cultural centers of Slavic literacy.

“Manuscripts of the Ohrid school can today be found in almost all renowned libraries and institutions across the globe. I am certain that St.Clement and his successors – Krste Misirkov, Blaze Koneski, Slavko Janevski, Petre Andreevski, Aco Shopov, Kocho Racin – would be equally proud of us, because as Koneski said ‘language is our homeland,” noted Kovachevski.