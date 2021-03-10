Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski revealed that people from the city which is hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic are going across the border to Vranje in Serbia to get their vaccines.
Macedonia has practically no vaccines while Serbia is among the most vaccinated countries in Europe, after sourcing major quantities from Russia, China and Western producers.
These past weeks we have up to 200 active cases which rings alarm bells. The immunization process is very slow unfortunately and in the meantime people lost their discipline so the virus is spreading. Right now we only have about 100 vaccinated people – mostly medical professionals. We have dual citizens who go to Serbia to get vaccinated, Dimitrievski said.
Comments are closed for this post.