VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Gjorgija Sajkovski presented Friday the declaration for protection of the character and work of the Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev. It clearly outlines the efforts to unite all factors and that in the future no one can negotiate on this topic.

This is the content of the Declaration

1. Noting the enormous, unequivocal and widely accepted significance of the character and work of the great Macedonian son Gjorgji Nikolov Delcev (1872-1903) in achieving the goals of the national epic for freedom and independence, we, the Members of Parliament, with this Declaration further affirm the heritage, the role and the significance of this, without a doubt, a central figure in the Macedonian history.

2. Having in mind the greatness of Delcev as an ideologue and fighter for achieving the goals of the Macedonian liberation work, we call on the online media in the country, within the possibilities, during 2022 to integrate in the program appropriate content that will affirm this jubilee.

3. Noting the highly moral and democratic character of Delcev’s views, we call on the state company for postal services, in accordance with its competencies, to issue a postage stamp during 2022, which will mark this important jubilee for the Macedonian state.

4. Anticipating the extraordinary importance of Delcev’s strong efforts for cooperation and competition between nations, we call on the Institute of National History and the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, in accordance with their competencies, to organize appropriate events in 2022 and to implement appropriate projects that will mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Goce Delcev.

5. Emphasizing the deep moral character of Delcev’s views as a teacher, national tribune and revolutionary for cooperation, tolerance and coexistence, we call on the Ministry of Education and Science during 2022, in accordance with its competencies to undertake activities with which the students will be informed about the character and work of this person from the Macedonian history in the classes in the primary schools.

6. Considering the need for constant re-reading of the most important chapters of Delcev’s life path, the National Institution Museum of the Macedonian Struggle is obliged, within its competencies and possibilities, during 2022 to implement appropriate activities and realize appropriate projects with which the memory of the citizens for the character and work of this important historical figure will be strengthened.

7. The declaration will be submitted to the Government, the Institute of National History, the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts and the National Institution Museum of the Macedonian Struggle.

8. This declaration will be published in the “Official Gazette of the Republic of Macedonia”.

Explanation

Gjorgji Nikolov Delcev (1872-1903) is one of the central figures who with his personal example, achievements and efforts leaves a permanent and indelible mark in Macedonian history. Having in mind the mentioned, in the context of the fact that 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of this, without a doubt the largest leader of the Macedonian revolutionary work, we believe that it is especially important for the Parliament to adopt a declaration with which in an organized and dignified manner respect will be paid and the memory of the citizens regarding the importance of the work and the heritage of Delcev will be further strengthened.

To this end, announcing its content on the day of his birthday, and in the spirit of democratic values to which we are strongly committed, this declaration envisages several state institutions, in accordance with their competencies and capabilities, during 2022 to take activities, ie to realize projects that in a dignified way through the prism of the size and significance of Delcev’s work, will affirm the timeless and universal values of this leading figure in Macedonian history.