The national protest against the humiliating proposal for Macedonia resumes today at 19h in front of the Government building, and then it will continue through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Parliament building. The French proposal will not be adopted at today’s government session, “Sloboden Pecat” reported, citing sources from the government.

According to their sources, the Government will not rush to adopt the document because the consultations are still ongoing. The Government reiterates that nothing that interferes or potentially interferes with identity, education, history, will not be part of the negotiating framework. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told TV 24 yesterday that a parliamentary session on the French proposal is expected by the end of the week.