VMRO-DPMNE supports the nationwide protest against the French proposal and calls on the people to take part in today’s protest in front of the government building at 7 pm in large numbers.

In larger number and more motivation let’s continue to express our positions against blackmails and dictates that the government is ready to accept and in that way to assimilate its own people and cause permanent damage to the national and state interests, said VMRO-DPMNE.