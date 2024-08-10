Macedonia is currently facing a dozen forest fires. Stojance Angelov from the CUK crisis management center informs that 10 fires were entirely put out during the day and five are placed under control, while 10 remain active.

The situation remains highly serious. I appeal to the citizens to be very careful, because causing new fires will be very dangerous. The damages that were inflicted are enormous, but the fires can also endanger lives and settlements, Angelove said.