The Health Ministry informed that out of 2,118 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 403 new cases were registered in: Skopje-165, Kumanovo-30, Debar-9, Stip-4, Prilep-10, Tetovo-14, Struga-11, Veles-25, Bitola-10, Ohrid-19, Kavadarci-22, Gostivar-11, Gevgelija- 8, Strumica-13, Radovis-3, Krusevo-4, Kocani-14, Probistip-1, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Berovo-3, Vinica-2, Delcevo-2, Sveti Nikole-1, Kicevo -4, Resen-4, Negotino-11.

10 patients died, including two from Skopje (aged 54 and 90), one from Kumanovo (73), two patients from Prilep (59 and 56), one from Ohrid (72), one patient from PE Gevgelija / Bogdanci (76), one from Strumica (71 years), one from PE Delcevo / Makedonska Kamenica (74) and one patient from Kicevo (76).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 88,389 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 69,476 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,682. At the moment, there are 16,231 active cases across the country.