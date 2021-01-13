The Health Ministry informed that out of 2,543 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 477 new cases were registered in: Skopje-221, Kumanovo-27, Debar-1, Stip-13, Prilep-24, Tetovo-12, Struga-3, Veles-7, Bitola-15, Ohrid-17, Kavadarci-20, Gostivar-18, Gevgelija- 5, Strumica-20, Kriva Palanka-6, Radovis-6, Krusevo-5, Kocani-4, Probistip-3, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehcevo-3, Berovo-7, Valandovo-2, Vinica-4, Delcevo- 8, Kratovo-2, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-7, Resen-10, Negotino-2.

10 people died, including three patients from Skopje (63, 47 and 83), one from Prilep (77), one from Tetovo (50), one from Strumica (88), one from Bitola (61), one from Gostivar (80), one from Gevgelija (60) and one patient from Probistip (66).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 87,590 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 68,695 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,657. At the moment, there are 16,238 active cases across the country.