Out of 1,317 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 600 new cases were registered, including 134 reinfections and 6 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Health Ministry added 4 deaths to the report, which occurred in July and August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 333,948 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,410. At the moment, there are 4,089 active cases across the country.