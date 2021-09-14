The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski shared 10 questions to which the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the Minister of Health Venko Filipce have no answers.

Aside from politics, aside from the lack of morality we have seen they lack, the questions that every single person asks and is within common sense are the following:

How are modular hospitals built, from what material and in what way?

Did the Ministry of Health ask the contractor for minimum standards for the construction of the modular barracks?

How much has been paid for their construction and does it correspond to the obtained product?

Why were there no fire extinguishers and a fire protection system?

Why there was not enough medical staff, and what is the health care in which doctors are relatives of the sick?

Why was bribe paid for patient care?

Who from the government threatens the relatives of the victims of the accident and warns them what to testify?

If the organized crime department of the prosecution does not conduct proceedings, then who does it in the prosecution?

Did the BPPO hear the statement of the Prime Minister who admitted that he was deeply involved in the investigation which must be impartial and objective?

What more should happen for Zoran Zaev and Filipce to resign and free the investigation?

The positions of Zoran Zaev and Filipce are not more important than the truth.