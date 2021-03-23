Organized by the Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) and the Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS), 100 journalists and media workers from Macedonia got the AstraZeneca jab in Vranje, Serbia.
Some of them published photos of the vaccination and confirmed that they received the first dose of the vaccine.
At the request of MAN, the Association of Journalists of Serbia, through the office of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic provided vaccination and revaccination for 100 people, which today was successfully implemented. At least 100 journalists from Macedonia are protected from the Covid-19 virus as of today, said journalist Ivona Talevska, president of MAN.
