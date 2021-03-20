At the request of the Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) in cooperation with the partner Serbian Association of Journalists through the office of the President of Serbia, AstraZeneca vaccines have been provided for a total of 100 media workers who will apply for vaccination at the association’s official email: [email protected], no later than 19h, Sunday (March 21, 2021). The term for vaccination is March 23, 2021.

Only persons who will be officially registered by MAN will get vaccinated.