Between 100 and 120 electric powered buses will be put in service next year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, responding to questions about the recent collapse of bus traffic in the capital Skopje.

We are currently analysing the market and determining what’s the quickest we could provide the buses, and the manner of payment. Aftewards, we will transfer them to all the municipalities that have organized public transit, and install the necessary infrastructure, including the electric chargers, Mickoski said.

The bulk of these vehicles will end up in the city of Skopje. Mickoski said that the Government provided 250 tons of fuel to the city to overcome the problems with its failed procurement contracts, but said that the fuel is given on loan, and that he expects the city management to explain its work.