A shipment of 10,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines is expected to arrive in Macedonia. Another small batch of 10,000 doses will also arrive on April 26th, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

These would be the first doses of the coveted Pfizer vaccine after the first shipment of 8,000 doses donated by Serbia. The Ministry insists that it expects the much delayed 200,000 doses of Chinese vaccines also by the end of the year – the deal was delayed because of apparent corruption in the Ministry, where Minister Venko Filipce tried to use a shell company registered in American Samoa as an intermediary.