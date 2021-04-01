I have information that about 10,000 Macedonian citizens went to get vaccinated in Serbia, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce at Thursday’s press conference after the arrival of Serbia’s donation of “Sputnik V” vaccines .

Zaev boasted that 20,000 v“Sputnik V” vaccines, a donation from Serbia, arrived in the country on Thursday. This ensures continuity of the vaccination process with the possibility of expanding the groups that will be covered by the vaccination.

He also expressed his gratitude to Serbia, to President Vucic and Prime Minister Brnabic for the second donation of a total of 40,000 vaccines.

With these numbers, Vucic has vaccinated more Macedonian citizens than Zaev’s government.