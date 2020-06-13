164 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 12 patients have recovered, while two have passed away, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

Most of new cases are registered in Skopje (85), then Kumanovo (24), Debar (3), Stip (5), Prilep (3), Tetovo (18), Struga (5), Ohrid (9), Gostivar (2), Gevgelija (1), Kriva Palanka (1), Kocani (1), Makedonski Brod (1), Valandovo (1), Sveti Nikole (2), Resen (2) and Negotino (1).

The Institute for Public Health said that 12 patients have recovered, of which in Skopje-3, Prilep-6, Struga-1, Veles-1 and Vinica-1.

A 53-year-old woman from Skopje passed away at “8 September” hospital in Skopje, while a 60-year-old woman from Tetovo died at the hospital in Tetovo.

1,045 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 41,049 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Macedonia.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 3,701 cases. 1,694 people recovered and the number of active cases is 1,836. Death toll has reached 171.

The tally of active cases in the capital now stands at 1040.

Of these, most of the cases are registered in Chair – 235, followed by Gazi Baba – 89, Butel – 88, Aerodrom and Centar – 87 each. etc.