105 repatriated nationals have been placed in 14-day mandatory state quarantine in Popova Sapka hotels as of Tuesday night, in line with measures aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Macedonia.

68 people have been put up at the Slavija hotel and 37 at the Arena hotel.

This is the third group of repatriated citizens who have been placed in mandatory 14-day isolation here. They were examined at the Tetovo Clinical Center and supplied with food, water, and hygiene products. They come from several countries, including Switzerland, Australia, Israel, Brasil, said Arena hotel representative Zarko Nedelkovski.

The Tetovo police said Wednesday that one person has been caught breaking curfew in the area in the past 24 hours, while 18 people were issued isolation order and four people signed self-isolation statements.