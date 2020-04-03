11 health workers from the Kumanovo hospital have been infected with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Telma learns.

This information was confirmed by the director of the hospital Snezana Zaharieva. Three of the coronavirus patients are from the X-ray department, three doctors from surgery, one nurse from gynecology , one paramedic and resident from the infectious diseases department.

According to Telma, the X-ray doctors contracted the virus at the hospital where there were already registered positive cases of patients. From the surgery department, two of the doctors were in quarantine after returning from the Netherlands, and the other case probably contracted the virus from her family and was sent home as soon as she developed symptoms. The rest of the cases probably got infected at work. According to hospital information, one patient was rushed to the September 8 hospital in Skopje and is likely to have died and will be additionally investigated if he was infected with coronavirus. The director of the hospital expects help from other health institutions in the country.