Out of 3,338 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 920 new cases were registered and 11 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. 119 of the new cases were reinfections.

Out of the total number of deaths (11), 6 people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 287,016 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,747. At the moment, there are 11,135 active cases across the country.