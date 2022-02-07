11 year old girl found dead in a village near Stip Macedonia 07.02.2022 / 16:52 The body of an 11 year old girl was found in the village of Parnalija near Stip. There were no signs of violence on the body. Paramedics could only pronounce her dead and returned the body to her family. The police is investigating the case. stipgirlparnalija Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 05.02.2022 Two months after the major landslide, the Stip – Skopje highway is still not cleared Culture 11.01.2022 Stip police arrests four men who robbed the Bezisten art gallery Macedonia 07.12.2021 Mickoski in Stip: Projects are being implemented for which we have committed ourselves before the citizens Macedonia News New batch of Pfizer vaccines donated by Italy arrives in Macedonia GP, one of the leading stars in Macedonia, is leaving Youtube Corona report: 18 deaths and 690 newly diagnosed cases Gjorce Petrov Mayor Stojkoski denies Telma TV report that he left an elementary school without heating Kovacevski rejects call for early elections Vankovska: We are at the end of our rope in the negotiations with Bulgaria Professor Cepreganov denouces Gjorgiev’s attempt to white-wash Bulgaria’s fascist allegiance during the Second World War SDSM will not support the VMRO declaration that protect the legacy of Goce Delcev .
Comments are closed for this post.