Macedonia today marks the 114th anniversary since the birth of Mother Teresa (Agnesa Gondza Bojadziu).

The revered Catholic saint was born in Skopje in 1910, where she had her first visions that drove her to the calling and to dedicate her life to the sick and poor of the world.

In honor of her birthday, a concert will take place in the KIC center in Skopje. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will attend an event at the Mother Teresa memorial house in downtown Skopje.