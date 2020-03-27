The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized together with the General Secretariat of the Government and the Ministry of Health, the return of 118 Macedonian nationals from Valletta, Malta on Friday.

The repatriation was organized by Wizz Air, which offered the lowest airfare for these two destinations at the government’s public call. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that citizens are obliged to cover the costs of air transport themselves, while the mandatory 15-day quarantine which was one of the conditions for their return will be covered by the state.