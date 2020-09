Twelve foreign nationals who have contracted COVID-19 are Czech police officers deployed to guard the Macedonian-Greek border, the Health Ministry tells MIA.

According to information of the Public Health Institute, the border policemen are from the Czech Republic and they have been put in a quarantine in a local hotel, says the Ministry.

So far, Gevgelija has registered 73 COVID-19 cases, including 46 that are active at the moment.