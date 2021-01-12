The Health Ministry informed that out of 3,023 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 520 new cases were registered in: Skopje-231, Kumanovo-22, Debar-11, Stip-10, Prilep-9, Tetovo-23, Struga-9, Veles-20, Bitola-10, Ohrid-22, Kavadarci-28, Gostivar-25, Gevgelija- 8, Strumica-20, Kriva Palanka-12, Radovis-6, Krusevo-2, Kocani-7, Probistip-5, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehcevo-4, Berovo-4, Valandovo-2, Vinica-2, Delcevo- 7, Kratovo-2, Sveti Nikole-2, Kicevo-11, Resen-1, Negotino-3.

12 people died, including four patients from Skopje (aged 88, 50, 82 and 65), one patient from Debar (72), two from Struga (79 and 81), two patients from Ohrid (94 and 66), one patient from Strumica (79), from Kriva Palanka (59) and one patient from Kicevo (70).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 87,117 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 68,364 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,647. At the moment, there are 16,106 active cases across the country.