There were 1,410 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 142 patients have recovered, while three passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-33, Ohrid-11, Kriva Palanka-9, Kumanovo-8, Shtip-6, Tetovo-6, Struga-6, Bitola-6, Kocani-5, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-4, Veles-3, Gevgelija-3, Strumica-3, Delchevo-3, Sveti Nikole-2, Prilep-2, Radovis-1, Krusevo-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-1, Kicevo-1.

Three patients passed away, two from Prilep (aged 63 and 83) and one from Struga (60).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 15,414 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 12,896 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 637.

At the moment, there are 1,881 active cases across the country, of which 571 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 161,590 tests performed in the country until now.