111 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Macedonia on Sunday and the number of active cases stands at 1,226. Two people died and six patients recovered.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje-63, followed by Kumanovo (11), Stip (12), Tetovo (8), Veles (3), Ohrid (1), Gostivar (3), Kriva Palanka (1), and Kocani (9).

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the onset of the epidemic in Macedonia is 3,025, 1,646 recovered, and 153 passed away.

Most the most active cases in Skopje are in Cair – 152. There are 59 in Butel, Gazi Baba – 58, Aerodrom – 53, Saraj – 52, Centar – 52, Karpos – 40, Kisela Voda – 29, Aracinovo – 23, Studenicani – 18, Gjorce Petrov – 17, Ilinden -17, Suto Orizari – 12, Petrovec – 6, Cucer Sandevo – 3, Sopiste – 2.