Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across Macedonia. Field vaccination is also underway. A total of 514,021 citizens have been vaccinated so far, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Saturday.

On Friday, 12,545 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide. Of them, 3,302 received their first vaccine dose.

A total of 904,583 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, while 390,562 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 63 percent of the population over 70; 61 percent of the population over 65; 55 percent of the population over 60; and 45 percent of the population over 50 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.

Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as mass inoculation is the only way to defeat the virus.