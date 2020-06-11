Health Minister Venko Filipce said at that 778 smears had been taken from workers in seven clothing factories in Stip that had been identified as at risk.

126 tests came back positive, 24 people have been admitted to hospital and the rest have been put in self-isolation. Inspectors have issued 400 isolation orders to those who have had contact with the infected cases, he said.

The situation in Stip and the region of Tetovo is settling down after all contacts have been tested and put into isolation, according to the Minister.